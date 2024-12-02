Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s What He Said

Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
As he reflects on his Bond career, Craig also shared the sense of liberation he feels post-Bond. Having become a global superstar through the role, he now enjoys the freedom of taking on projects outside the shadow of 007.

Actor Daniel Craig recently opened up about one of his main concerns while portraying the iconic MI6 agent, James Bond, over the course of five films.
Reflecting on his 15-year tenure as the suave spy, Craig revealed that the societal expectations tied to masculinity were among his “biggest reservations” about stepping into the role, as per Deadline.

“I would say one of my biggest reservations about playing [Bond] would be the construct of masculinity,” Craig said during a recent event while promoting his latest film ‘Queer’ by Luca Guadagnino, according to Deadline.

“It was often very laughable, but you can’t mock it and expect it to work. You have to buy into it,” he added.

Craig, who first portrayed Bond in the 2006 hit Casino Royale, went on to appear as the British secret agent in ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012), ‘Spectre’ (2015), and ‘No Time to Die’ (2021).

While his portrayal of the legendary spy became a defining moment in his career, the actor has been very vocal about his decision to part ways with the franchise.

Craig has repeatedly expressed that he has no regrets about his departure from the role, with the final instalment of his Bond story ending in a poignant sacrifice for his character.

However, Craig also noted that his understanding of masculinity, which was essential to playing Bond, felt limiting at times.

He explained how societal norms surrounding male behaviour were a challenge, “We’re all vulnerable. It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter how tough you are, everybody’s vulnerable,” he said, adding, “But it’s how boys are brought up, how men are expected to behave, how someone like Burroughs was expected to behave,” as per Deadline.

This vulnerability is something Craig has explored in his recent work, particularly in his role in Queer, where he plays Lee, an American expatriate living in 1950s Mexico City.

The film, based on William S. Burroughs’ novella, delves into themes of human vulnerability and desire. Craig also noted that he could never have taken on such a role during his time as Bond.

“Listen, [Bond] is nearly 20 years of my life. When I took it on I was one person. I’m now a completely different person,” he explained, adding, “But I couldn’t have done this movie when I was doing Bond. It would’ve felt kind of, ‘Why? What are you trying to prove?'”

As he reflects on his Bond career, Craig also shared the sense of liberation he feels post-Bond. Having become a global superstar through the role, he now enjoys the freedom of taking on projects outside the shadow of 007.

As per Deadline, he also spoke about losing the “freedom” he had as a semi-anonymous actor before the Bond films skyrocketed him to international fame.
In ‘Queer’, Craig plays a character struggling with personal isolation and romantic turmoil, a stark contrast to his action-packed portrayal of Bond.

The film, set against the backdrop of Mexico City’s vibrant yet challenging society, also explores themes of identity, desire, and emotional turmoil.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

celebrity news daniel craig james bond latest hollywood news movie news Trending news

Advertisement

