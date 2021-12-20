In the year 2000, when Lara Dutta became the second woman from India to be crowned Miss Universe, no one thought that the country would have to wait for over two decades to hear the name ‘India’ being called as the winner on that stage again. But it finally happened recently as Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

Usually, pageantry leads to a career in films, however for Harnaaz it’s the other way around as she has already completed two Punjabi films. Her debut film is titled Bai Ji Kuttange and features her opposite another pageant winner and fellow debutante Darasing Khurana. The latter had won the title of Mister India International 2017 and he is a proud friend and co-star after Harnaaz’s historic win.

The two met for the first time on the sets of their film in Chandigarh and it was an instant connection for the two. “We bonded over our shared interest in food, especially both of our love for desserts,” Dara smiles.

The model-turned-actor can’t contain his excitement on his debut co-star’s win and admires her work ethics. “Harnaaz is a very hardworking girl and she tries to give her best at every point. I remember one day we were all shooting until very late in a village that’s over an hour away from Chandigarh. Harnaaz thought she did not give her best in the scene we shot for and I saw her sitting looking very sad in the car while we were on our way back to the city. When I asked her about what happened, she couldn’t stop crying and said that she wasn’t sure if she was doing well. I just gave her a hug and assured her that she was indeed doing very well and that I was proud of her. That very moment I felt she was more like my little sister off screen,” Dara shares.

The next day Dara wasn’t supposed to be shooting, but he still came on set for his sister. “Harnaaz was still shooting that day with the other actors and she made me promise her that I will come to see her on the set as she was feeling low. So, I made sure to travel the next day to the set to support her and cheer her up,” he recalls.

With the common pageant history and their love for food, Dara and Harnaaz became very good friends through the course of the shoot of their film, and even while in Israel, Harnaaz was in constant touch with her co-star. With such a big achievement behind them, the duo is now just waiting to create magic on screen together in Bai Ji Kuttange, which marks both their debuts and releases on May 27, 2022.