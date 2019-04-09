Rajinikanth's Darbar first look: Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar's first look is garnering a lot of praise from Twitter, Facebook and rest of the social media users. Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar first look: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming film Darbar. The first look of the film was released today, which has set the internet on fire. Social media users have been complementing the first look of Darbar with heart-touching posts and comments on Twitter and Facebook. Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss, who is collaborating for the first time with Rajinikanth. Along with the Thalaiva, Nayanthara will be playing the lead role in the upcoming film. It will be her 4th film with Rajinikanth after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.

Darbar is being bankrolled by the Lyca Productions. The media house had earlier presented Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s science-fiction and action film 2.0.

Film trade and analyst Ramesh Bala described the meaning of Darbar on Twitter, he said,”Darbar means the King’s Court. Arasa Sabai. Where King meets his Ministers and Other Military Leaders.. In olden days.”

While sharing the first look on Twitter, director AR Murugadoss said, “Here you go guys!!! The first look of our very own Thalaivar in #Darbar @rajinikanth @LycaProductions #nayanthara @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial #sreekarprasad #pongal2020.”

The reports suggest that Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in Thalaivar 167. He was last seen playing a hostel warden in Petta, while Nivetha Thomas will be playing Rajinikanth’s daughter in Thalaivar 167. She was last seen in Telugu film 118.

Here’s how Rajinikanth fans reacted on Twitter and Facebook:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More