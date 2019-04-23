Darbar movie director AR Murugadoss will be seen teaming up with Nayanthara after a gap of fourteen years. The duo last worked together in the hit 2005 action film Ghajini which made Nayanthara a social media sensation with million of followers. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen working together in the movie Darbar which will see Rajinikanth in cop avatar after a very long time.

Darbar Movie: The mega-budget film Darbar which stars superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara started the shooting for the Ar Murugadoss directorial earlier this morning. To share the news of Nayanthara joining the cast as female lead the makers took to their official twitter handle and tweeted Nayanthara Join the sets of Thalaivar’s Darbar today. Darbar movie will mark as the first collaboration between Murugadoss and Rajinikanth and the director will be teaming up with South actress Nayanthara after a gap of fourteen years, the duo last paired up for Ghajini which was a blockbuster hit at the box office in 2005.

Even director AR Murugadoss took to Twitter handle to share the news to which he said the at the is very excited to share the screen space with Nayanthara again. In the poster shared b the makers, Nayanthara is all decked up in a proper south Indian attire, with gold jewellery. She has complemented her look with a bun, kohled eyes, nude lipstick and a gajra. Have a look at tweet here:

To share the news of her joining the Rajinikanth starrer even Bollywood critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the ever so gorgeous Nayanthara joining the sets of Darbar. The shooting for the movie began earlier today and superstar Thalivar was spotted at the sets in Mumbai. Take a look at the tweet here:

The first look of Darbar movie was recently unveiled by the makers on their official Instagram handle where they revealed that Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in the film. Based on the poster, it was also confirmed that the story will be set in Mumbai. The movie will star Prateik Babbar as the antagonist. The movie is set for a 2020 Pongal release.

