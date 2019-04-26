Darbar: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Darbar. Some pictures from the sets of the film were recently leaked which features the lead actors shooting for a cricket sequence. The film will be 167th film of Rajinikanth and will release around Pongal in the next year.

Darbar: Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Darbar. The film is an action film which features Tamil actor Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth in a female lead role. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and the shoot of the film is currently being held in Mumbai. Recently, the photos of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara playing cricket in the open area are leaked. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen in a casual avatar, meanwhile, Nayanthara is dressed in a pink and white saree in which the actor is looking alluring.

In the film, Rajinikanth will appear in Cops role after approximately 25 years. Earlier to this, the makers of the film also released the first look of the film. The poster featured Rajinikanth with a naughty smile on his face and can be seen against the backdrop of guns, uniform, other police related things.

Rajnikanth’s film Darbar is the first collaboration of Rajnikanth and director AR Murugadoss. The film will also mark the second collaboration of superstar Rajnikanth with music composer Anirudh Ravichander after the hit film Petta. The film Petta was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures.

Talking about Darbar, the film was earlier titled as Thalaivar 167. The film features Rajinikanth in the role of cops. The actor last appeared as a cop in the film Pandian which released in 1992. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and the cinematography will be undertaken by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers of the film are planning to release the film during Pongal in January 2020.

Nayanthara made her acting debut with a Malayalam film Manassinakkare and further Tamil debut with the film Ayya in 2005. After which the hardworking actor continued to give a series of hit films like Adhrs, Simha, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Rama Rajyam and Maya. For her phenomenal acting skills, the actor has also received many awards for best actor from Filmfare and Nandi Awards.

