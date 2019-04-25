Darbar: Darbar starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara has gone on floors in Mumbai. As the duo shoot for the upcoming film, their photos from the sets of the film have been leaked on social media. Helmed by A R Murugadoss, Darbar is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Pongal 2020.

Darbar: After delivering back to back successes with 2.0 and Petta, Tollywood superstar Rajinikanth has started working on his next film titled Darbar alongside Nayanthara. Directed by A R Murugadoss and bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran, the shooting of the film has begun in Mumbai. As we eagerly wait to know every development of the film, photos of the two stars from film sets has got leaked on social media and they are enough to raise your excitement level.

Dressed in a chequered shirt paired with black pants and sunglasses, Rajinikanth looks half his age and looks dapper in the leaked still from the sets. Reports say that Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in the film. Meanwhile, Nayanthara is leaving everyone spell-bound with her graceful look. In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen looking ever-so-graceful in a white sari with golden border, a long neck piece and statement earrings. With this, she has tied her hair in a low bun. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have previously shared the screen space in 3 films.

Before announcing the film, Darbar was earlier known as Thalaivar 167. In the first look poster of the film, Rajinikanth can be seen flashing a huge smile as police attire, an aggressive dog, Gateway of India and big guns surround him. The tagline on the poster read, “You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse”. The filmmakers later shared a stunning photo of Nayanthara to welcome her on board.

While Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will play the lead protagonists of the film, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar will be the villain in the film. In an official statement released by the actor, he said that it is a dream come true for him. He added that his wife Sanya Sagar has had a positive influence on his life professionally and personally. The much-awaited film is slated to hit the silver screens on Pongal in 2020.

