Darbar: Darbar director AR Murugadoss recently revealed the first look of Rajinikanth's from the film. Within an hour the look fetched more than a thousand likes and fans couldn't stop gushing over it, see photo

Darbar: The first official look of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth from his next film Darbar, On Thursday, the director of the film AR Murugadoss unveiled the first look of the film and with that he brought the new marketing strategy to promote the film by tweeting it on Twitter and declared that the best work will be selected and to be used officially for the film promotions.

Within a couple of hours, the tweet garnered more thousand of likes and Rajinikanth fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and filled the comment section with love and praises. In the photo, Rajinikanth looks insanely good with his rowdy attitude, the actor always rocks the floor with his looks and this time he left no stone unturned by giving his fans a new marvelous look.

In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen donning a brown blazer on the police uniform and completed his look with aviator sunglasses, no doubt the actor’s nails it in every look, while on the other photo he can be seen wearing a blue coat with a white linen shirt, paired up with blue formal pants and brown belt.

The action thriller film is helmed by AR Murugadoss and its an action thriller film, in the movie Rajnikanth can be seen paly the role of an honest cop. Apart from the leading actor Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat can be seen in a pivotal role

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App