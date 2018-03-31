Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan has arrived in Mumbai. The Dunkirk director is in India to draw focus on the importance of celluloid in the digital age. The Dark Knight director will be engaging in a conversation about the significance of preserving film for the ages. The event is being hosted by Indian filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who hopes that Nolan’s presence and words will influence people to participate in a culture of film preservation.

The director who introduced the world to film marvels like Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Christopher Nolan met the south Indian superstar Kamal Haasan on the first day of his three-day visit to India. This is Nolan’s first time in India and he is accompanied by his wife, Emma Thomas, and his children as well. The celebrated director is also accompanied by visual artist Tacita Dean. Nolan and Dean are here to draw the attention of people towards the importance of celluloid in the digital age and to support the cause of film preservation and restoration.

The Vishwaroopam actor, Haasan took to his Twitter handle to share a photo from his meeting with Nolan. The caption of the photo read, “Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. 😊”. On Friday, Nolan attended the lecture by British artist Tacita Dean called ‘Process and the Non-deliberate Act: Why the medium of film is important to artists’. The Interstellar director accompanied her lecture with a slideshow and talked at length about the use of 16mm and 35mm film in her work.

Nolan is expected to take center stage at the screenings of his two films, Dunkirk, which will be shown in 70mm IMAX at Carnival Cinemas in Mumbai on Saturday at 6 pm and Interstellar, which will be shown in 35 mm at Mumbai’s Liberty Cinema on Sunday at 9 pm. Also, he might join the prominent names from the Indian film industry in a closed-door roundtable discussion.

