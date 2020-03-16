Sidnaaz i.e Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are set to reunite on a single by Darshan Raval and it looks like fans who were expecting a love song have been swerved as the latest picture and the tittle Bhula Dunga suggests a song about heartbreak.

The pairing of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been craved by fans ever since the pair left Bigg Boss 13 house, the fan service finally is happening with Darshan Raval’s next single Bhula Dunga where both of them will be seen together, however, the recent picture and the name of the song suggests the song will show the two not romancing each other but suffering in pain of heartbreak as they both stand together in the picture but with pain and sorrow in their eyes, which has made fans of the couple all the more excited about the song as this will put the pair in a never seen before situation completely in contrast to their witty banter and playful fights seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Darshan Raval announced the song via his Instagram when he posted a picture with Shenaaz Gill and Sidharth together captioning it as something beautiful coming with these two beautiful individuals only for you (fans).

Ever since the announcement, Sidnaaz trend has taken over Twitter, with fans of Sidnaaz showering Darshan Raval with love who has brought their favourite couple together, the song also acts as a fans service as Twitter was filled with petitions that requested Colors to pair the couple together in a show.

Darshan Raval shot to prominence after appearing as a contestant in India’s Raw Star and has been a fan favourite ever since due to his brilliant songwriting that seems to encapsulate every Indian’s romantic feelings and heartbreak in songs like Mere Pehli Mohabbat and Tera Zikr, which have made him a household name.

The expectations from Darshan Raval’s next are paramount as fans of Sidnaaz are expecting nothing but absolute best out of the artist that gives Shehnaaz and Sidharth a chance to recreate their infectious chemistry onscreen, which won the fans over in the first place during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

