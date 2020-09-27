On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ajay Devgn dedicated heart-warming posts to their beloved daughters over social media.

On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ajay Devgn dedicated heart-warming posts to their beloved daughters over social media. Sharing a picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Instagram, the ‘Sholay’ actor wrote: “Happy daughter’s Day.” The pictures of the father and daughter are from the recent past, and one of them shows Shweta planting a kiss on her father’s cheek.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra put out to Instagram an adorable picture with daughter holding her in arms and dedicated a lovable note over the occasion. She wrote, “Who says miracles don’t happen… That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter.” Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today,” added Shilpa.

Ajay Devgn posted a gorgeous picture of daughter Nysa on Instagram as he penned a note on daughter’s day. He noted, “My daughter, Nysa is many things… She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl.#HappyDaughtersDay.”

Sharing that her daughter’s unique point of view is what she loves about the most, Kajol also shared a picture shot by Nysa and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, “What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do so #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa.” (ANI)

