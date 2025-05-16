David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

Amidst the alleged family drama, Brooklyn and Nicola were spotted at a private dinner hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before David’s 50th birthday.

Rumours of a family rift in the Beckham household have surfaced, suggesting strained relations between Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz with his celebrity parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

According to Entertainment Tonight, insiders revealed that Brooklyn is trying to establish independence and create distance from his parents’ influence, which reportedly hasn’t been well-received.

Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence from Famous Family

Sources claim that Brooklyn is attempting to set personal boundaries and focus on building a life with Nicola away from his parents’ spotlight. “He wants to build his own identity with Nicola,” a source noted. However, this pursuit has allegedly resulted in pushback from David and Victoria, leading to rising tension.

Brooklyn is said to be feeling “discouraged and disheartened” by what he perceives as superficial social media affection from his parents.

Although public birthday posts and messages seem warm, Brooklyn reportedly claims that there has been no private contact from his parents—via calls or texts—since David’s birthday celebrations in London.

Nicola Peltz Accused of Straining Family Ties

Family dynamics have reportedly been complicated ever since Brooklyn’s engagement to Nicola Peltz. Some insiders allege that David and Victoria see Nicola as “controlling and possessive,” suggesting she may be influencing how much time Brooklyn spends with his family.

However, not all insiders agree with the negative portrayal of Nicola. One source argues that she is “protective, not manipulative.” The insider claimed, “Nicola loves Brooklyn deeply and doesn’t like how David and Victoria sometimes speak to him. She’s just looking out for him.”

Amidst the alleged family drama, Brooklyn and Nicola were spotted at a private dinner hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before David’s 50th birthday.

While the invite reportedly didn’t come directly from the royal couple, sources say the Beckhams’ eldest son and his wife had a lovely time, describing Meghan and Harry as “kind, gracious, and welcoming.”