Filmmaker David Dhawan recently confirmed about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding. In an interview with a media port, the director revealed that the duo will tie knots next year. He further revealed that he is very happy with their relationship and what more does a father need.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently hitting the favourite list of his fans as the actor leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. Starting from his debut film Student of the Year to last released Kalank, the actor proves himself well on-screens. Not only this, the actor loves to step out of his comfort zone and has given versatile performances in films like Badlapur, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and October. Apart from his professional life, the actor also enjoys every part of his life personally as well. Earlier to this, Varun Dhawan was also making headlines due to his relationship with childhood friend Natasha Dalal.

All the rumours took shape when the actor appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan and made his relationship public some months back. Post to which fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married. Recently, filmmaker David Dhawan has given an update about the duo’s wedding. In a small Interview with a media portal, David confirmed that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie knots next year.

He further expressed himself saying that he is very happy with the relationship and what more does a father need? Some days back when Varun Dhawan was asked the same question in an Interview he clearly denied saying that the wedding will not happen this year. He further added upon saying that he is not saying that it will not happen, he needs proper time for this.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will soon reunite for their third collaboration film which is an official adaptation of 1995 film Coolie No 1. In the film, Varun Dhawan will step into the shoes of Govinda in the original version. Earlier to this, both of them worked together films like Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. Lastly, the actor appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank which couldn’t perform well at the box office in the opening week.

