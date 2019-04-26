Reacting to his father's comments, Varun told Filmfare in an interview that he will marry Natasha but not so soon. He said that they both are very happy with their relationship and want to get married.

Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan has confirmed his son Varun’s wedding with Natasha Dalal next year. Varun was seen hanging out with his girlfriend Natasha in the recent past, sparking rumours that he may be planning to enter into a wedlock with his childhood sweetheart.

Varun’s recent movie “Kalank” was a box-office disaster after the film failed to draw crowds to theatres. On Wednesday, the actor had celebrated his 32nd birthday in Dubai with friends. Wishing him on his birthday, Natasha had shared some pictures of the two from a wedding bash on her Instagram account and captioned it, ‘Happy birthday to an amazing person who made every day special @varundvn’.

In an interview with MensXP recently, David said that he’s happy that his son is getting married. Every father will be happy to see their sons getting married, David said, adding that he’s happy to have two amazing sons. He wished Varun and Natasha all the happiness together.

Asked about Natasha attending Akash Ambani’s marriage reception with Dhawan family, the handsome actor said that she knows his parents from many years and had attended many family functions but wasn’t photographed before. Varun said that he loves her very much.

Varun’s upcoming movies are “Bharat” and “Street Dancer”. He will also be seen in his father’s next movie Coolie No. 1.

