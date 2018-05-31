Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai Dhawan welcome baby girl! As per sources, Janvi delivered a healthy baby. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the baby shower of her sister-in-law that took place few months back. Rohit Dhawan is Varun Dhawan's elder brother. The newbie father will soon be helming with helming a film with Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani playing the leads.

Bollywood welcomes another baby to the town and this time its the Dhawan family! Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan have become proud parents to guess what? a baby girl! Although the Dhawan family is num but on Tuesday, Janvi delivered a healthy baby and the entire family including David Dhawan and Varun Varun Dhawan are super excited to bring the baby home. Janvi had a baby shower a few months back and several celebrities were spotted visiting the house. Brother-in-law Varun Dhawan too shared a picture from the baby shower.

💙👶 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:36pm PDT

David Dhawan’s elder son, Rohit Dhawan directed Dishoom which his brother Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. As per sources, he will soon be helming a film with Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani playing the leads. Superstar Varun Dhawan even wished her adorable sister a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram. He wrote, “With the beautiful mommy to be happy Mother’s Day. Also thank you @fossil for the gift”

On the other hand, October star Varun Dhawan has started shooting for his upcoming drama Kalank that will star Madhuri Dixit Nene and Alia Bhatt. Ek Do Teen girl has stepped into the shoes of Sridevi Boney Kapoor for Karan Johar’s film. Varun Dhawan took to his official Twitter handle to share a few images from the film sets. “#KALANK is a film Karan wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support,” the actor tweeted. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur will also be seen in playing a romantic couple in the film. They were also seen posing for a picture together on the first day of their film’s shoot.

