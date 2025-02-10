David Johansen Battles Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor, Daughter Launches Fundraiser For His Care

David Johansen, the iconic frontman of the New York Dolls, has revealed that he is living with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor.

David Johansen, the iconic frontman of the New York Dolls, has revealed that he is living with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor. His daughter, Leah Hennessey, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs of his extensive medical treatment and ongoing care.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the fundraising page, Johansen has been undergoing intensive cancer treatment for nearly a decade. In 2020, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, further complicating his health. His condition worsened in November last year when he suffered a serious fall down a flight of stairs, breaking his back in two places.

Reflecting on the challenging journey, Johansen shared a heartfelt statement via Brooklyn Vegan:

“We’ve been living with my illness for a long time—still having fun, seeing friends and family, and carrying on. But this fall after Thanksgiving took things to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’ve never been one to ask for help, but this is an emergency. Thank you for your kindness and support.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fundraiser seeks to raise money for full-time nursing care, physical therapy, and basic living expenses.

A Private Battle Made Public

Leah Hennessey explained that her father had chosen to keep his diagnosis private for many years. However, after his recent fall and the increasing financial strain on the family, they felt it was necessary to share the news and reach out for help.

“Due to the trauma, my father’s illness has progressed rapidly,” Hennessey wrote on the campaign page.

“My mother, Mara, has been caring for him around the clock. While my father is still his hilarious and wise self, he’s now physically debilitated, and his care requires specialized professional assistance beyond what we can manage on our own.”

A Punk Rock Legend

David Johansen rose to fame as the frontman of the New York Dolls, a pioneering proto-punk band formed in 1971. Known for their glam rock style and rebellious sound, the group released their influential debut album in 1973. After the Dolls disbanded, Johansen reinvented himself as a solo artist and later adopted the persona of Buster Poindexter, delivering hit singles like Hot Hot Hot in the 1980s. He also ventured into acting, famously portraying the Ghost of Christmas Past in the 1988 Bill Murray film Scrooged.

In 2023, Johansen’s life and career were celebrated in the Martin Scorsese-directed documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only, which captured his live performance at Café Carlyle in New York City.

The fundraiser highlights how, despite his current struggles, Johansen’s humor and spirit remain intact. Supporters and fans have rallied around him, helping spread the word about the campaign to ensure the punk rock legend gets the care he needs during this difficult time.

Also Read: B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’