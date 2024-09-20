David Schwimmer Recalls How Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Was A Fan Of His Comedy

Following Perry's passing on October 28, 2023, due to the acute effects of ketamine, Schwimmer joined other cast members in honouring his memory on social media.

Actor David Schwimmer expressed his surprise and appreciation upon learning that his late ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry admired his comedic approach.

People magazine reported that during a recent appearance on the ‘Origins’ podcast hosted by Cush Jumbo, Schwimmer revealed that he always found Perry to be somewhat “reserved” in their interactions.

In the podcast, which aired on September 17, Schwimmer, 57, recounted his time working with Perry on ‘The Good Fight’.

Jumbo shared an anecdote about discussing the intricacies of physical comedy, noting Perry’s acknowledgement of Schwimmer’s unique talents. “Is David just someone who just does it? It just comes off of him?” Jumbo reflected, highlighting how Perry viewed Schwimmer as a key player in shaping scenes, as per People magazine.

Schwimmer responded, “That’s interesting for many reasons to hear that, because … that’s a huge compliment and I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me; he would not say that to me.”

He reflected upon the often unexpressed camaraderie and respect that existed between the two actors. The former ‘Friends’ star further elaborated on his meticulous approach to physical comedy, noting his rigorous theatre training.

“I would meticulously structure and choreograph it, not only so that I never hurt myself or anyone else but that I could repeat it many, many, many times,” Schwimmer explained.

Following Perry’s passing on October 28, 2023, due to the acute effects of ketamine, Schwimmer joined other cast members in honouring his memory on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, he wrote, “Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.” Accompanying a nostalgic photo from the season 5 episode ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings,’ Schwimmer described it as one of his “favorite moments” with Perry.

Schwimmer praised Perry’s exceptional comedic talent, stating, “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery.” As per People magazine, he emphasized how Perry had the ability to transform straightforward dialogue into something uniquely funny, while also recognizing his generous spirit that helped foster a familial bond among the ‘Friends’ cast.

