Cricketer David Warner to debut in Telugu film Robinhood with a cameo role. The film, starring Nithiin & Sreeleela, releases worldwide on March 28.

Australian cricket star David Warner is all set to make his big-screen debut in Telugu cinema, adding a new chapter to his career. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, known for his explosive batting, will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming action-packed film Robinhood.

The first look of the movie, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, has already been unveiled, heightening anticipation. Robinhood is set for a worldwide release on March 28, and Warner’s entry into the film industry has created significant buzz.

Taking to social media, Warner shared the exciting news, posting a poster of the film and revealing his look. With enthusiasm, he wrote:

“Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th.”

The poster, which has gone viral, carries a tagline that perfectly captures Warner’s transition from sports to cinema: “After shining on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen.”

Warner’s Love for Telugu Cinema

Warner’s fondness for Telugu culture is well known, thanks to his deep connection with the IPL. As the former skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, he gained immense popularity not only for his match-winning performances but also for embracing Telugu songs and dance moves.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Warner entertained fans with viral dance reels and TikTok videos featuring Telugu hits like Srivalli from Pushpa and Mind Block from Sarileru Neekevvaru. His active engagement with the Telugu-speaking audience has only fueled excitement for his cinematic debut.

The Film and Team Behind It

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood promises to be an action-packed entertainer. The film also marks a reunion for Nithiin and Venky Kudumula, who previously collaborated on the successful rom-com Bheeshma. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

With Warner stepping into Tollywood, fans are eager to see how his on-screen presence translates from the cricket field to the silver screen.

