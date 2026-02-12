‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies At 48 After Prolonged Colorectal Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek: Actor James Van Der Beek, widely recognised for his lead role in the hit US teen drama Dawson’s Creek, has died at the age of 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer. His family confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the statement read. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

Cancer Diagnosis And Public Revelation

James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in the latter half of 2023 but chose to make his illness public in November 2024. He later revealed that he initially noticed changes in his bowel movements, a common early symptom before undergoing screening that confirmed the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes.

Colorectal cancer begins in the inner lining of the colon and can spread if not detected early. Medical experts note that increased screening has improved early detection rates, though cases among younger adults have been rising in recent years.

Speaking about his treatment journey, the actor once described feeling that core aspects of his identity had been “paused,” including his roles as a father and husband. However, he emphasised that he remained “worthy of love” and later used his platform to promote awareness about cancer screening.

“If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that’s magic,” he had said in an interview.

From Teen Idol To Cult Favourite

James Van Der Beek rose to global fame playing Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. He also starred in the 1999 film Varsity Blues and later appeared in Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, where he portrayed a fictionalised version of himself.

He competed on Dancing with the Stars and continued acting even after his diagnosis, including a recent guest appearance in Prime Video’s college comedy Overcompensating.

Earlier this year, he made a virtual appearance at a Dawson’s Creek reunion charity event supporting F Cancer.

James Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and six children.

