Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

As the 78th Cannes Film Festival nears its grand finale, the French Riviera continues to dazzle with cinematic brilliance and unforgettable red-carpet moments. Running from May 13 to 24, this year’s edition brought together the crème de la crème of global cinema, with Day 11 offering a string of headline-worthy highlights.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Debut Makes a Statement

Marking a new chapter in her international journey, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at Cannes. Representing L’Oréal Paris, she chose elegance over extravagance, appearing in a classic silhouette that radiated vintage Hollywood charm. The 32-year-old’s graceful poise and understated glamour turned heads, subtly yet powerfully announcing her arrival on one of cinema’s most prestigious platforms.

Alia Bhatt at The Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/5wc1t6lS9n — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 23, 2025

Applause for The Mastermind

A standout from the official screenings was The Mastermind, helmed by acclaimed director Kelly Reichardt. The film received a roaring 5.5-minute standing ovation, a testament to its gripping narrative and compelling performances. Set in the 1970s, the film stars Josh O’Connor as an art thief and Alana Haim as his perceptive wife, who quietly exits the chaos with their twin sons as the law closes in. The layered storytelling and tight performances earned it well-deserved praise inside the Palais.

Vir Das Defies Dress Code with Wit

Large, voluminous, nude, long train gowns. In your face Cannes. You don’t know what you’re missing 🙂 pic.twitter.com/e6r6OGOXFU — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 23, 2025

In a festival known for its sartorial discipline, comedian and actor Vir Das stood out—boldly and humorously. Despite a newly announced advisory that discouraged oversized gowns, nude-toned outfits, and lengthy trains, Das strutted down the red carpet in a voluminous nude ensemble complete with a dramatic trail. Accompanied by a cheeky caption on social media—“Large, voluminous, nude, long train. In your face #cannesfilmfestival you don’t know what you’re missing”—his appearance struck the perfect balance between satire and swagger.