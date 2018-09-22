Popularly known for her role as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani, who was on her maternity leave for the past one year, is all set to return to the show. Various reports are surfacing on social media suggest that she agreed to make a comeback on the show after the makers accepted her demand to hike her fee from Rs. 1.25 lakhs.

Here is a good news to all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans who were missing the hilarious dialogues of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani as the actor has finally decided to return to the show post-pregnancy. If latest reports are to be believed, Disha, who used to charge around Rs.1.25 lakhs per episode, has now raised her fees.

As per reports, she will be charging Rs 1.50 lakhs for each episode. Not just that, Disha has also apparently asked the makers if she can work for 15 days in shifts from 11 a.m to 6 p.m and wrap up her work by 6 p.m in any condition. Owing to her massive popularity among fans, it is not possible to replace her character, therefore the producer and the channel have accepted all her demands.

The actor was on a maternity leave for the past one year. Recently, on the birthday of Dilip Joshi aka Jetahlal, Disha revealed that she was missing the fun that they used to have together during the shooting.

In November 2017, Disha Vakani welcomed her baby girl named Stuti Padia and shared her 7-month-old child ‘s photo on social media. Disha married a Chartered Accountant Mayur Pandya in a private ceremony on November 24, 2015.

Disha began her career with Gujarati plays like Kamal Patel vs Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She has also worked in Bollywood films.

Disha has been associated with the show from the beginning of 2008. Taarak Mehta had entered the Limca Book of World Records as the longest running Indian sitcom.

Meanwhile, actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played the role of Dr. Hathi, took his last breath after suffering a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise left the Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team in a deep shock and chaos for searching the right person for the role. Latest reports suggested that the makers who were searching an appropriate replacement for the characters have finally zeroed down their search to Nirmal Soni for the role of Mr.Hathi. Not just that, Nirmal Soni will be introduced on September 13.

