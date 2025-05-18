Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

As the situation escalated, Vaidya claimed that Kohli's fans began targeting him and his family online. In a series of Instagram stories, he wrote, “Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!”

Virat Kohli and Rahul Vaidya


Singer and reality TV star Rahul Vaidya recently found himself at the center of a social media storm after referring to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli as a “joker.”

The comment sparked widespread backlash from Kohli’s fanbase. Adding fuel to the fire, Vaidya also claimed that Kohli had blocked him on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Allegedly Unblocks Rahul Vaidya

In a surprising update, Rahul Vaidya announced via Instagram that Virat Kohli has now unblocked him on the platform.

Expressing gratitude, he posted a heartfelt message, writing, “Thank you @virat.kohli for unblocking me… You are one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen. Aap India ka garv ho (You are India’s pride). Jai Hind. God bless you and your family.”

The Controversy Sparked by a “Like” on Avneet Kaur’s Post

The initial disagreement reportedly began when Virat Kohli liked a post featuring actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur. As the interaction went viral, Kohli issued a clarification, attributing the like to a technical issue.

He explained, “While clearing my feed, it seems the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I urge everyone not to make unwarranted assumptions.”

Rahul Vaidya Responds With Sarcasm

Not convinced by the explanation, Rahul Vaidya responded with a sarcastic remark, mocking the possibility of an algorithmic error.

“From now on, it’s possible that the algorithm might like many pictures that I didn’t. So, to any girl out there, please don’t do PR around it — it’s not my fault, it’s Instagram’s mistake, okay?” he quipped.

Accusations of Online Harassment From Kohli Fans

He went on to add, “And now you’re abusing me, that’s okay. But abusing my wife and sister, who have nothing to do with this, is unacceptable! That’s why I say Kohli’s fans are jokers — 2 kaudi ke jokers (cheap jokers)!”

