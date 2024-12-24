Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Diddy's ex-employee claimed in court that Combs, now 55, forced him to engage in sexual acts while the rapper watched, likening the experience to being an animal playing fetch to prove his loyalty.

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new legal allegations from a former employee, Phillip Pines, who filed a lawsuit accusing the music mogul of sexual harassment, sexual battery, sex trafficking, and other misconduct, according to a leading publication.

Allegations of Lavish and Controversial Sex Parties

Pines detailed in the lawsuit his role in preparing hotel rooms for Combs’ alleged multi-day orgies, which the rapper reportedly called “Wild King Nights.” He described setting up these spaces with specific items, including red lighting, alcohol, marijuana, honey packs for male enhancement, baby oil, lubricants, towels, illegal drugs, and sex machines.

The lawsuit also alleges that Pines was responsible for cleaning up the aftermath, including removing drugs, condoms, sex toys, and bodily fluids, while leaving large tips for hotel staff to avoid damage reports.

Pines claimed in court that Combs, now 55, forced him to engage in sexual acts while the rapper watched, likening the experience to being “an animal playing fetch” to prove his loyalty. Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Combs of exposing Pines to COVID-19 during the pandemic in 2020.

Combs’ attorneys strongly denied the allegations, stating to a leading daily, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

They further emphasized confidence in his legal defense, stating, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason.”

Diddy’s Ongoing Legal Troubles and Detention

Currently, Combs is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The artist, who is also facing numerous sexual assault lawsuits represented by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, continues to maintain his innocence. Despite the mounting allegations, his seven children—Quincy (33), Justin (30), King (26), Chance (18), twins D’Lila and Jessie (18), and Love (2)—have reportedly shown support for their father.

ALSO READ: Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

hollywood Sean 'Diddy' Combs

