DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi-Starrer Jumps 52%, Worldwide Gross Nears Rs 18 Crore

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s transition from filmmaker to leading man appears to be finding some momentum at the box office. His acting debut, DC, saw a substantial jump in collections on its second day, giving the Arun Matheswaran-directed action drama a stronger push into its opening weekend. According to Sacnilk estimates, DC earned Rs 6.70 crore net in India on Saturday, up from Rs 4.40 crore on Friday. That represents a 52.3% increase in one day. The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 11.10 crore.

How much did Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC earn on Day 2?

The film’s Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, bringing in around Rs 4.55 crore net on Saturday. The Telugu version added Rs 1.75 crore, while the Hindi release contributed Rs 40 lakh. The Tamil version also recorded the strongest audience occupancy, with an overall figure of 63.33%. Night shows performed particularly well, reaching 80.38% occupancy.

The second-day growth is significant for a film that carries the added curiosity of seeing Kanagaraj, best known for Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, take on a lead acting role. DC is directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Kanagaraj.

What is DC’s worldwide box office collection?

The film also received a boost from overseas markets, where it collected an estimated Rs 3 crore gross on Day 2. Its cumulative overseas gross has reached Rs 5.25 crore, while India’s gross stands at Rs 12.74 crore. Together, DC has reached an estimated Rs 17.99 crore worldwide gross after two days.

Can DC sustain its weekend momentum?

The second-day jump gives DC a more encouraging trajectory heading into the rest of its opening weekend. The bigger test, however, will be whether the film can maintain its momentum beyond the initial curiosity surrounding Kanagaraj’s acting debut.

With Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and Matheswaran bringing his gritty filmmaking style to the project, DC has plenty of names drawing attention. The early box-office trend suggests audiences are at least showing up to see what Kanagaraj looks like on the other side of the camera.