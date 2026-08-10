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Home > Entertainment News > DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC records Rs 9.55 crore India net on Day 3, taking its three-day India net to Rs 20.95 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 31.86 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Image Credits- YouTube Trailer
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Image Credits- YouTube Trailer

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 10:04 IST

DC, featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first acting role, has had an impressive opening weekend run at the box office. The film, directed by Arun Matheswaran, made its largest single-day collection till date on Sunday, increasing its net collection in India to Rs 20.95 crore in three days’ time.

According to box office collections, DC collected Rs 9.55 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a significant rise from its Day 2 collection of Rs 7 crore. The current gross collection of the movie in India is Rs 24.11 crore, whereas its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 31.86 crore.

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DC Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sunday Brings A Big Jump

DC had an India net collection of Rs 4.40 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film saw an increase in collection and collected Rs 7 crore. It saw another increase on Sunday.

An India net collection of Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3 translates to an increase of 36.4% compared to Day 2. This gives the film a good ending to its opening weekend. The occupancy of the film also increased during the weekend. After having recorded an occupancy of 24.8% on Friday, DC saw an occupancy of 35.7% on Saturday and increased further to 40.1% on Sunday.

Over the three days, the film has collected Rs 20.95 crore net in India, amounting to Rs 24.11 crore India gross.

DC Box Office: Tamil Version Leads The Way

The Tamil version is the main source of box office revenue for the film. In its opening Sunday showings, the movie made Rs 6.60 crore, having been shown in 2,101 screenings with overall occupancy at 58%. The Telugu version earned Rs 2.30 crore, having had 1,207 screenings with 39% of occupancy, whereas the Hindi version brought Rs 65 lakh from 1,331 screenings.

It was especially well received by audiences in the later showings of the day. Afternoon shows had occupancy of 80.38%, morning ones had occupancy of 50.54%. Evening and night showings had occupancy of 65.92% and 68.54%, respectively. The same pattern can be observed for the evening and night screenings of the Telugu version of the movie with 49.9% occupancy.

DC Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 31 Crore

The film has also done very well overseas. DC made Rs 2.25 crore from overseas markets on the third day. Its total collection from overseas markets is now at Rs 7.75 crore.

The worldwide box office collection of the movie has now come to Rs 31.86 crore from Rs 24.11 crore from India and Rs 7.75 crore from overseas markets. The movie has collected these amounts through 11,692 shows. Sunday was its best day till date.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut Drives Interest

Another point of discussion regarding DC is that of director Lokesh Kanagaraj playing the role of lead actor in this movie. Famous for his directorial skills, Lokesh Kanagaraj is making his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran’s DC playing the role of Devadas.

Chandra is played by Wamiqa Gabbi, while Parvathy’s role is portrayed by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. In addition to this, the movie has received much acclaim for its technical and music aspect.

Collecting more and more money from Friday to Sunday, the movie has managed to have a successful weekend at the box office. The next big challenge for this Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer is to manage to maintain a considerable number of its weekend audience during weekdays.

ALSO READ: Toxic Cast Salaries: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi And Others’ Reported Fees Revealed

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DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide
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DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

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DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

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DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Earns Rs 24.11 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 31 Crore Mark Worldwide

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