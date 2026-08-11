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Home > Entertainment News > DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

DC box office collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut sees a Monday dip but reaches Rs 43.90 crore worldwide, moving closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone.

DC Box Office Collection (Photo: X)
DC Box Office Collection (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 12:05 IST

DC, featuring actors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, has seen a decline in its box office collection as predicted on the first Monday. Following a successful weekend performance, Arun Matheswaran’s action-thriller earned Rs 5.70 crore net in India on the fourth day, making its total net collection in India Rs 26.65 crore.

The movie started off with a collection of Rs 4.40 crore on Day 1 but showed strong growth during the weekend. On Saturday, DC earned Rs 7 crore and then saw another jump up to Rs 9.55 crore on Sunday.

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DC Box Office Collection Day 4: How Much Did Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Earn?

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk, DC collected a net amount of Rs 5.70 crore in India on its fourth day. The movie collected approximately Rs 30.65 crore in total in India, and another Rs 1.50 crore came in from abroad for Day 4.

With the total collection figure standing close to Rs 43.90 crore worldwide, DC is just a stone’s throw away from crossing the 50-crore barrier. Although the Monday collection did not fare as well as the Sunday collection, it has had a good start during its four-day run at theatres.

DC Worldwide Box Office Collection: Film Nears Rs 50 Crore

With the world-wide gross at Rs 43.90 crore for the movie, DC has to gather about Rs 6 crore more in order to break the Rs 50 crore barrier. It has been the good performance of the movie during the weekend that has largely contributed towards its success story at such an early stage. The popularity of the movie along with the presence of Lokesh Kanagaraj, making his debut as an actor, has helped it gain some popularity.

About DC

DC is directed by Arun Matheswaran and revolves around Devadas, played by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is an outsider and comes into contact with an innocent family due to his association with protecting them from police torture.

Wamiqa Gabbi acts as Chandra, and another notable character in the film is played by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. Other important actors in this film include Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay and Kasthuri Raja. This film is a first appearance of Lokesh Kanagaraj as an actor after he made a mark as a director.

ALSO READ: ‘Seems To Be A Pattern Nowadays’: Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3?

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DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
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DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Debut Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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