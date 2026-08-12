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Home > Entertainment News > DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop

DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop

DC: The Bloody Valentine crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide on Day 5 despite a 10% drop in daily collections. Here’s the latest India and overseas box-office update.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Image Credits- YouTube
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 11:50 IST

DC continued its theatrical run on Day 5, recording a drop in collections after showing strong growth earlier in its opening run. The Tamil thriller, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, has now crossed the Rs 50 crore globally.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC released in theatres on August 7 and marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor. The film has maintained a steady hold at the box office despite a decline in its daily earnings.

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DC Box Office Collection Day 5

As per Sacnilk, the net collections of DC in India in Day 5 were Rs 5.40 crore through 4,713 shows. It is about 10% down from the net collections of Day 4, which were Rs 6 crore. The film has now amassed Rs 32.35 crore in India net collections, whereas in India gross collections, the figure is around Rs 37.21 crore.

The movie saw good growth in collections on Day 3, but after that, there has been some softening in the collections in Day 4 and 5. But nevertheless, it is quite an encouraging run for the movie that was made on a moderate budget.

DC Worldwide Box Office Collection

DC has also continued its consistent performance at the international level. The movie has made an income of about Rs 1.25 crore in the international market on Day 5 and its total income from the international market is now estimated to be approximately Rs 14.50 crore. Therefore, the total worldwide gross income of the movie after its first five days of release has become Rs 51.71 crore.

DC Language-Wise Collection On Day 5

The film has seen success in many versions of languages. For Day 5, the Tamil version grossed Rs 3.65 crore, thus becoming the largest contributor to the total collection of the day in India. The Telugu version brought in Rs 1.50 crore, whereas the Hindi version fetched about Rs 25 lakh. This multiplex release has enabled DC to gain audience beyond the Tamil territory owing to the popularity of Lokesh Kanagaraj among the masses of South India.

What Is The Budget Of DC?

It has been reported that DC has been made with an approximate budget of Rs 25 crores. It has been able to recover its approximate production cost within just five days of its release because of its India gross, which stands at Rs 37.21 crores, and its global gross, which is past Rs 51 crores. The coming few days would decide if DC manages to sustain its performance.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland’s Film Nears Rs 520 Crore In India

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DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop
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DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop

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DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop
DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop
DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop
DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop

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