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Home > Entertainment News > DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

DC earns Rs 5 crore on Day 6, taking its India net collection to Rs 37.50 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 58.62 crore. Here's the latest box office report.

DC Box Office Collection (Photo: X)
DC Box Office Collection (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 11:37 IST

DC performed fairly consistent on Day 6 in the theatrical box office circuit. Starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, DC earned Rs 5 crore net in India after witnessing a dip of about 9.9% as compared to the previous day’s figure of Rs 5.55 crore. It is pertinent to mention that DC has touched Rs 58 crore globally, and in India, the movie has earned Rs 37.50 crore net till date.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC hit the theatres on August 7 and serves as the first lead appearance of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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DC Box Office Collection Day 6: How Much Did The Film Earn In India?

According to Sacnilk estimates, DC made Rs 5 crore net on Day 6 from 4,715 shows in India. The movie had earned Rs 5.55 crore on Day 5, meaning the recent drop was about 9.9%. By adding the Day 6 figures, the India net collection of the movie now stands at Rs 37.50 crore, while the India gross is at Rs 43.12 crore.

The Tamil version of the movie maintained its leadership in terms of domestic performance, earning Rs 3.40 crore net on Day 6. The Telugu version of the movie earned Rs 1.40 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 20 lakh.

DC Day 6 Occupancy: Tamil Version Leads

The Tamil version reported a theatre occupancy of 32.65% on day 6. Morning shows reported an occupancy rate of 21.31%, while the afternoon shows had 32% occupancy. In the evening, the occupancy rate was 28%, and the occupancy rate increased suddenly to 44.69% for night shows. The Telugu version reported an occupancy rate of 21.81% on day 6. For morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows, their occupancy rates were 16.70%, 21.80%, 18.10% and 29.3%. The Hindi version remained comparatively weaker, recording 9.38% overall occupancy on Day 6.

DC Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 58 Crore

DC was able to make money from other international sources too, earning an additional Rs 1 crore overseas gross on Day 6. The total overseas gross collection of the film stands at Rs 15.50 crore. The total gross collections of the film in both India and abroad amount to Rs 43.12 crore + Rs 15.50 crore = Rs 58.62 crore.

The film is now just about Rs 60 crores away from its worldwide gross collections.

What’s Next For DC At The Box Office?

The next big challenge that DC has to face is its first weekend performance following its slower showings during the weekdays. DC has demonstrated moderate stability during Days 5 and 6 but will need to demonstrate good box office numbers this upcoming weekend to have a good start for its second week.

Since the Tamil version is the top contributor for its India business followed by the Telugu market, its weekend hold will certainly be watched out for.

ALSO READ: B’Day SPL: Working During Pregnancy, Shooting Just Two Days After Delivery And Facing Affair Rumours With Dharmendra—Anita Raj’s Untold Story

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DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
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DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

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DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

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DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

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