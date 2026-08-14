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Home > Entertainment News > DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of Kollywood In 2026, Nears Rs 65 Crore Mark

DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of Kollywood In 2026, Nears Rs 65 Crore Mark

DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earns Rs 3.90 crore on Thursday, taking its India net collection to Rs 41.65 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 64.38 crore.

DC Box Office Collection (Photo: X)
DC Box Office Collection (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 14:36 IST

DC Box Office Collection Day 7: DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi has now completed one week at the box office. Though there was a drop in collections on Thursday, the film has done quite well in terms of its first-week performance and has reached Rs 41.65 crore India net collection so far.

The film has maintained steady progress overseas as well and has now touched Rs 64 crore worldwide grossing mark.

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DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Earns Rs 3.90 Crore

As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, DC has made an estimated net of Rs 3.90 crore in India on Day 7. DC was shown in 4,611 shows in India on the day in question. Adding up Thursday’s box office collections, the net box office collections of the movie in India have become Rs 41.65 crore till now. The gross collections of DC in India stand at around Rs 47.88 crore, and the movie seems to be close to the Rs 50 crore milestone.

However, the net collections on Day 7 were less than what the movie had collected the previous day. DC had collected an estimated net of Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday. Thus, there was a dip of approximately 25.7% in the box office figures of DC on Thursday.

DC Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

DC hit the big screens on August 7 with an estimated net of Rs 4.40 crore in India. The movie, however, gathered steam over the weekends. Saturday witnessed about Rs 7 crore, whereas Sunday was the best day in terms of the box office for the opening week, garnering roughly Rs 9.55 crore.

The collections then levelled off during the weekdays, with the movie collecting about Rs 6 crore on Monday, Rs 5.55 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday. Thursday witnessed Rs 3.90 crore collection, thus taking the seven-day collection to Rs 41.65 crore. It is evident that the movie DC did well during the weekends and saw the usual decline during the weekdays. Its performance over the second weekend will determine its future success.

DC Worldwide Box Office Collection Reaches Rs 64.38 Crore

The movie has also managed to attract viewers outside of India. DC reportedly earned an extra Rs 1 crore through overseas sales on Day 7, making their overseas collection to be around Rs 16.50 crore.

With the inclusion of the India gross collection, the total gross collection of the movie across the world for seven days stands at Rs 64.38 crore. The overseas collection is especially important because it provides the movie with an additional source of income as it enters its second week.

Tamil Version Leads DC’s Day 7 Collections

The Tamil version continues to remain the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic collections. During Day 7, the Tamil version earned a gross amount of approximately Rs 2.70 crore net with an occupancy of about 28% through 2,231 shows.

The Telugu version made a contribution of Rs 1 crore through 1,214 shows with an occupancy of about 22%. The Hindi version contributed an amount of approximately Rs 20 lakh through 1,166 shows with an occupancy of about 8%.

ALSO READ: Independence Day SPL: From ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ To ‘How’s The Josh?’, 10 Film Dialogues That Gave Indians Goosebumps

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DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of Kollywood In 2026, Nears Rs 65 Crore Mark
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DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of Kollywood In 2026, Nears Rs 65 Crore Mark
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DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of Kollywood In 2026, Nears Rs 65 Crore Mark
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