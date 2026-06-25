DC Studios Announces Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot and New Krypto Series, Here is All We Know

Both Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are taking center stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2026. Peter Safran, DC Studios Co-CEO, along with WBA President Sam Register, took the stage to reveal the incredible slate of three new animated series that they have in store for their fans.

There will be an adult spin-off on one of the biggest comic book hits of all time as well as DC Studios’ very first official TV anime.

Scott Snyder to Showrun ‘Absolute Batman’ Animated Series

The latest craze in comics is making its way into television. The alternate universe comic called Absolute Batman has been selling like crazy at over six million units sold, but now it will get even more exposure with its adaptation as an adult animated television series. It’s a major victory for comic book adaptation when it’s announced that Scott Snyder, one of the writers, will be the showrunner and executive producer.

No more billionaires and their playboys; Bruce Wayne at age 24 is a poor civil engineer raised in the heart of Crime Alley. Bruce doesn’t have any mansion nor any rich family; all he has to depend on is a large, custom-made suit of armor.

Owing to his lack of aristocratic background, traditional Batman villains such as The Riddler and The Penguin, apparently, have been changed into his childhood buddies. On the other hand, Alfred Pennyworth is an MI6 agent who is chasing the young vigilante.

‘Joker: Laugh Riot’ Set as DC’s First Official Anime Series

For the first time ever, DC Studios, along with Warner Bros. Animation, has authorized an adult anime series featuring The Joker. With the collaboration with Sola Entertainment (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim), the series will be directed by acclaimed director Yasuhiro Aoki.

In this alternate universe, Batman gets killed by an anonymous person. Rather than being happy with his win, The Joker becomes completely enraged due to the fact that he lost his best trophy and his only friend that gave meaning to his life.

The Joker starts a ruthless crusade across Gotham’s criminal society to find out who killed Batman. In the process, he becomes strangely closer to becoming a vigilante than a villain.

A New ‘Krypto’ Series Coming from the Creator of Chowder

For a total shift from the regular, kids and animation enthusiasts have something totally new to anticipate. Warner Bros. Animation has decided on developing an untitled Krypto series featuring Superman and Supergirl’s favorite super-dog.

This show is brought to us through the imaginative work of C.H. Greenblatt who created Cartoon Network’s award-winning show Chowder and a member of SpongeBob SquarePants’ creative crew. This story is all about Krypto joining a group of delinquents who consider themselves to be neighborhood criminals. With his destructive yet sweet personality, Krypto always spoils their plans until his noble ways manage to reform this group of bandits whether they like it or not.

So, if you are a DC fan who loves anime, it’s safe to say you are in for a treat.

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