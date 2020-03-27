Happy times for the people during the boring quarantine as DD National is going to telecast the iconic Indian drama Ramayana. More details inside:

Owning to the lockdown triggered by the Coronavirus spreading all across the nation, television channels are making most of their efforts in order to entertain the audience. Televisions are the only source of entertainment of people right now due to the home-quarantine.

Earlier, the CEO of Prasar Bharti hinted that the channel might re telecast the iconic shows of the 80s like Mahabharata and Ramayan. He also took Twitter and shared that they are in talks with the right holders of the show. The shows were demanded by the public.

However, Prakash Javedekar has confirmed the return to the shows on the small screen via his tweets. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that the iconic shows will be re-telecasted on the television on public demand.

Have a look at Prakash Javedakar’s tweet:

Good News to all the viewers of Doordarshan https://t.co/NzdPRNp3gC — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 27, 2020

The Minister took to Twitter in order to share the happy news to the viewers. According to the tweet shared by Prakash Javedekar, Ramayana will be retelecasted on DD National starting from the coming Saturday that is March 28. One episode of the show will be telecasted in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and another in the night from 9 pm to 10 pm.

The series of Ramayana earlier ran for more than a year, from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. The performances of the main leads were quite appreciated and people showered the show with immense love while it used to be telecasted.

Ramayana was created, written snd directed by Ramanand Sagar. Arun Govil portrayed Rama, Deepika Chikhalia portrayed Sita and Sunil Lahri played Lakshman. The star cast of the show also was recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show where people reminisced the memories of the show and celebrate 33 years of its airing.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show glimpse:

