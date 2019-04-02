De De Pyaar De: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is amongst the most talented actors of the industry. On his birthday, the actor has treated his fans with his upcoming film De De Pyaar De's trailer. The film is directed by Akiv Ali and will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

De De Pyaar De: Today, the action hero Ajay Devgn turns 50 and in order to celebrate his half-century, he has a special gift for his fans. Some few minutes ago, the actor expressed his excitement by sharing the trailer of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De on Twitter. The 2 minutes 56 seconds trailer is a fun ride that features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu. Though before the trailer it was well anticipated that the plot of the film will revolve a man who is dealing with two beautiful ladies. However, the director of the film Akiv Ali has built a good story with the same plot.

The film can also be called as his break from action films which will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019. After watching the trailer, it can be said without any doubt that Ajay Devgn is his full form. Meanwhile, the female leads Rakul Preet and Tabu impress the audience with their glamour and talent.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Ashish, who is 50 years old and starts loving a girl who is in her twenties and Tabu plays the role of Ajay’s ex-wife, who has two kids. The film also marks the second collaboration of Tabu and Ajay, who were last seen on screens in the film Housefull 3. In an Interview, the lead actor of the film Rakul Preet quoted that she is very new to the industry as compared to Ajay’s career. Even after knowing this fact, Ajay never made her realise this. She further shared her experience saying that she enjoyed a lot while shooting for the film. There was no day when she felt that she is working with such an experienced actor.

The film is directed by Akiv Ali and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film earlier was supose to release on March 15, however, the date was delayed to May 17, 2019, to avoid the competition with his Ajay’s last released film Total Dhamaal.

