De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tanu starrer De De Pyaar De has released today May 17, 2019, and is currently creating a buzz on social media. The film is directed by Akiv Ali and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Krishan Kumar and Ankur Garg under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series. The Rom-com film is written by Luv Ranjan and is expected to impress the fans as he did in his hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film narrates the story of a middle age man, who is a divorce and decides to marry a girl half his age.

The fresh and exciting concept was just exciting on paper, the makers have tried their best to make the film a full dose of entertainment. The 50-year-old Ashish, played by Ajay Devgn, falls for a girl Ayesha, played by Rakul Preet, who just 26 years old. The story picks up the pace when the couple decides to meet Ashish’s family and his former wife Tabu. The film can be called a light entertainer as there are unexpected moments which make the audience laugh at some parts.

The songs of the film are quite good and soothing but somehow it is felt that they break the flow and pace of the story. The story generally becomes more interesting in the second half. Tollywood diva Rakul Preet is seen sharing the screens with Ajay Devgn for the first time, however, this can’t be said as their on-screen chemistry is mindblowing. While Tabu plays the role of a witty lady.

Overall, the film is a decent comedy film. Rakul Preet dazzles in her role well, while Ajay Devgn like every time has done a good job just like he normally does in his films. Talking about the social media reaction, people are praising the film and are calling it a complete entertainer. It is a fun ride, which is smartly written and is well framed with mature moments, a little dose of comedy and good performance of the stars.

Here are some reactions:

#DeDePyaarDe is more than a fun ride. Smart writing, some very mature moments, generous doses of comedy, very good performances by @ajaydevgn and @Rakulpreet and a stand out act by Tabu. This is a mainstream entertainer that ticks all the right boxes and creates a few new boxes. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 16, 2019

Watched last night #DeDePaarDe. Superb movie🤩, excellent performance. Best #romcom movie of the year. If release date was better #DeDePyaarDe would’ve crossed 200cr. These kind of movies deserve Holiday release. @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet @luv_ranjan #tabu — Rajeev Ranjan (@imrrajeev) May 17, 2019

Getting hyped for #DeDePyaarDe . It is such a fresh topic. Besides, Ajay Devgn being paired up with a young RakulPreet will be hilarious to watch

A good dish panned out from Bollywood after Badla — Abhilash Dixit (@Abhilash4254) May 17, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe #OneWordReview OUTSTANDING.

It's an out an out entertainer.

Direction, Performance, Storyline, Screenplay, Editing, Music, Background Score, Cinematography everything was excellent. It's a Winner

Must Watch

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#DeDePyaarDeReview — Roshan Goswami (@iRoshanGoswami) May 17, 2019

#DeDePyaarDe is a complete entertainer 👏

Tabu is a sweetheart. I wish my eyes were as expressive as @ajaydevgn's. Laugh is guaranteed every time @jimmysheirgill is on screen. Watch out for @Rakulpreet, she is here to stay for long. — Aditya Narayan Naik (@adityannaik) May 17, 2019

People are also praising the lead actors of the film, Rakul Preet, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who have blended into the character well.

