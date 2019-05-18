De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 1: Rom-com film De De Pyaar De featuring Ajay Devgn, tabu and Rakul Preet Singh released this weekend and has created a buzz. Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has earned Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day. The film is directed by Akiv Ali and is produced under the banners of T-Seies and Luv Films.

De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De is a rom-com film which has been creating a buzz since the time it has hit the silver screens. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently revealed the first-day figures of the film. The film has earned Rs 10.41 crore at the box office. The film critic also revealed that the film can perform better at the opening weekends. Before the release of the film, it garnered a positive response from the critics as well as fans and all the stars in the film were well praised for their roles.

Starting from interesing storyline, mature moments, light jokes, the film proved to be a complete packet of entertainment. Before its release, the film was also making headlines as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to replace the stills of alcohol bottles in the song with a bouquet of flowers. After all the alterations, the film was finally granted with a U/A certificate.

It is expected that the film will perform better because of the genre of the film. Moreover, Tollywood actor Rakul Preet has left no stone unturned to impress fans with her stunning appearance in the film. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is his full form and has performed well in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn shared the screens for the first time in the film. Their on-screen chemistry is just outstanding and it doesn’t seem like they are working opposite each other for the first time. In an Interview, Rakul revealed that Ajay Devgn made her feel very comfortable and light at the sets. She also added upon saying that Ajay has helped her a lot while shooting for various scenes with him.

The film is directed by Akiv Ali, who did his directorial debut with the film. Further, the film is written by Luv Ranjan and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series. It is a story of a man of 50, who falls in love with a woman half his age.

