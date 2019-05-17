De De Pyaar De box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet starrer De De Pyaar De is a rom-com film, which is directed by Akiv Ali and is produced by Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 12 crore on its opening day.

De De Pyaar De box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu’s upcoming film De De Pyaar De has released today and is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media as the fans are praising each and every element in the film starting from mature moments, light jokes, to the songs. The film is a rom-com film which is directed by Akiv Ali, who has done his directorial debut with the film and is written by Luv Ranjan and is further produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the theatres in March but it got delayed as the filmmaker didn’t wantéd to clash the film with Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal.

After observing the response of the last released film Student of the Year 2, it is predicted that Luv Ranjan’s film will perform slightly better at the box office. The trailer of the film was loved by the fans and moreover, the songs were also good. The film is said to be a complete entertainer as it is vibrant, peppy and colourful. Film critic Girish Johar said that film has all the elements to create a buzz as it is a light entertainer. It is predicted that the film will earn Rs 12 – Rs 13 crore on its opening day and it might also reach Rs 15 crore owing to a positive response from the fans and critics.

Moreover, the makers of the film have also held paid previews before the release of the film which shows how confident the producers of the film are. Moreover, the film will clash with Student of the Year 2 but it is somehow believed that the film will not face any competition from Tiger Shroff’s film.

The film narrates the story of a middle-aged man Ashish played by Ajay Devgn, who is a divorce and falls in love with a 26-year old girl Ayesha, played by Rakul Preet Singh. The story picks up the pace when the couple decides to meet Ashish’s family.

#OneWordReview…#DeDePyaarDe: WINNER!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Entertains big time… Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]… Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD #DDPDReview pic.twitter.com/lSzSsCcbay — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet, the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Javed Jaffrey, Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. The film also entered many controversies due to actor Alok Nath.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App