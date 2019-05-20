De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's film De De Pyaar De is witnessing an upward trend at the box office. The film is also receiving praises from film critics and the audience alike. Helmed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath in prominent roles.

De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 3: De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu hit the silver screens on May 20. As the film continues to garner positive reviews from film critics and audience alike, it is showing no signs to slow down at the box office any time soon. With strong performances and impeccable comic timing, De De Pyaar De has managed to tick all the right boxes and the result is evidently showing in trade figures.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter account to share the latest box office figures of De De Pyaar De. Earning Rs 10.41 on Day 1 and Rs 13.39 crore on Day 2, De De Pyaar De has earned a total collection of Rs 23.80 crore. A positive word of mouth is benefiting the film and it is expected to garner big numbers of Day 3. A strong word of mouth is further working in favour of the film.

The growth of De De Pyaar De has impacted the biz. of Student Of The Year 2. Starring Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Student Of The Year 2 earned a total collection of Rs 57.90 crore in the first week. The film earned Rs 12.06 crore on Friday, Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, Rs. 5.52 crore on Monday, Rs 5.02 on Tuesday, Rs 4.51 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.02 crore on Thursday. It will be crucial to see if De De Pyaar De will be able to maintain its stronghold this weekend with the release of Arjun Kapoor’s film India’s Most Wanted.

#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play… Metros rocking… Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend… Should score big on Day 3… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2019

Helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of T-Series and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De revolves around a 50-year-old man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a woman half his age (Rakul Preet Singh) and what happens after he introduces her to his family and his ex-wife (Tabu). The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath in prominent roles.

