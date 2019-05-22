De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The film has earned Rs 50.83 crore on the fifth day of its release.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer comedy-drama titled De De Pyaar De has been running successfully at the box office and the film has earned Rs 50.83 crore in 5 days of its release. The film, which was released on May 17 this year opened to Rs 10.41 crore earned Rs 6.10 crore on Tuesday making it a total of Rs 50.83 crore.

Things get more complicated when Ajay Devgn takes Rakul Preet Singh, who is half of his age, to meet his family and former wife (Tabu) in India and how things get more messed up.

The comic timing of the actors in the film is amazing and De De Pyaar De opened to positive reviews from critics as well as fans. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4 stars to the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer and said that it is a winner.

#DeDePyaarDe crosses ₹ 50 cr on Day 5… Trends strongly on weekdays… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2019

De De Pyaar De also stars Jimmy Shergill, Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. De De Pyaar De has been written by Pyar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan and has been helmed by Akiv Ali who debuts as a filmmaker with this movie.

De De Pyaar De has bee backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series respectively. The film brings Ajay Devgn and Tabu back on screen after Golmaal Again and the acting of the star cast is highly appreciated.

