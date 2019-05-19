Latest Bollywood film De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has earned Rs 23.80 crore in two days of its release. The film has been helmed by Akiv Ali.

De De Pyaar De received positive reviews from fans and critics and film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4 stars to the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer calling it a winner. The film talks about the modern-day family drama and how a middle-aged man falls in love with a girl half of his age and how chaos begins when he is stuck between his former wife and young girlfriend.

De De Pyaar De has been written by Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan and has been directed by Akiv Ali who will be making his directorial debut with this film. De De Pyaar De also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Kumud Mishra and Sunny Singh in supporting roles and has been performing well at the box office so far.

De De Pyaar De has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series respectively.

Evergreen actress Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked together in movies like Vijaypath, Golmaal Again, Haqeeqat, Thashak, and Drishyam.

De De Pyar De is a rom-com and a good word of mouth about the film has been helping its run at the box office.

