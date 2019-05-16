Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu-starrer rom-com titled De De Pyaar De is hitting the silver screen tomorrow—May 17. The film, which has been helmed by debut filmmakerAkiv Ali, is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on an opening day. The reason why De De Pyaar De is expected to have a good start at the box office is that it will be a solo release and will face no box office clash with any other movie releasing on the same date.

Although it will face competition with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 which has been enjoying a successful run at the box office and has made Rs 53 crore in a week.

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles and the film revolves around Ajay Devgn, a middle-aged man who falls in love with a girl half his age—Rakul Preet Singh and the complex situation gets more complicated when his former wife Tabu is back in his life.

The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Hussain Dalal and Angela Krislinzki in supporting roles and has been written by Luv Ranjan who has previously directed hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, among a few others.

De De Pyaar De has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of T-Series and Luv Films. The trailer of the film has received a positive response and now it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

