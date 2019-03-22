De De Pyaar De first look: De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh is all geared up for a theatrical release. Before releasing the trailer of the film on Ajay Devgn's birthday, i.e April 2, the makers have released the first look of the film. De De Pyaar De is a rom-com that will release on May 17.

De De Pyaar De first look: 2019 is going to be the year of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. After delivering hit blockbuster, the actor will be seen in the film De De Pyaar De alongside Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Touted as a romantic comedy, the makers of the film released the first look of De De Pyaar De today to raise excitement for the film. In the first poster, Ajay can be seen mediated between two cars while Rakul and Tabu sit on the respective cars. While Rakul can be seen channelling glam vibes in a pink dress, Tabu looks traditional yet elegant in a pink saree.

Helmed by debutant director Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Arjun Garg, the title De De Pyaar De takes inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan’s popular song from the film Sharaabi. Earlier slated to hit the theatrical screens in October 2018 and then February 22, the makers have finalised decided to lock May 17 as the release date for De De Pyaar De. As per latest reports, the trailer of De De Pyaar De will be released on April 2, i.e Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday.

Interestingly, Ajay and Tabu have previously worked together in the film Golmaal Again but it will be the first time that he will be seen sharing the screen-space with Rakul Preet Singh. Speaking about her role in De De Pyaar De, Rakul had earlier revealed to a news portal that she has prepped a lot to get into the role- be it her looks or character.

She added that it is believed that women do not have much to do in a big actor’s film but it isn’t the same in this film and she hopes to get acceptance from the industry as well the people by living up to the expectations. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in the upcoming Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Tabu, who was last seen in Andhadhun, will also star in Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has been recently roped in for SS Rajamouli’s ambitious film RRR, Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

