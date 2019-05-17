De De Pyaar De movie review: This Friday, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's film De De Pyaar De has released. As the movie hits the screens, the reviews of film critics are out and promise a fun-filled ride. Helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is enjoying a solo release at the cinema screens.

De De Pyaar De movie review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh’s anticipated film De De Pyaar De has finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series, De De Pyaar De is a rom-com that revolves a 50-year-old man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a 26-year-old engineering student (Rakul Preet Singh) and how situations pan out after he introduces her to his family and ex-wife (Tabu).

In his brief review, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars and called it a winner. Praising the writing and top-notch performances of the leading actors, Taran has said that De De Pyaar De entertains big time and one should watch the film.

Film critic Ronak Kotecha in his review for Times Of India has given the film 3.5 stars. When it comes to performances, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu are in their top form while an actor like Jimmy Shergill adds noise and confusion to the film. As the film tries to balance modern thinking with age-old moral values, it handles concepts of divorce, live-in and romance effectively and avoids the melodrama.

#OneWordReview…#DeDePyaarDe: WINNER!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Entertains big time… Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]… Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD #DDPDReview pic.twitter.com/lSzSsCcbay — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Giving the film 3 stars, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan has said De De Pyaar De is filled with funny moments. Despite being uneven, the film is entertaining. The actors has done a great job, the cinematography and songs of the film are nice but the editing of the film is a let-down. Due to some unnecessary scenes, the story takes a back seat. With this, the characters of supporting cast, primarily Jimmy Sheirgill, Javed Jaafery and Kumud Mishra could have been worked on more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App