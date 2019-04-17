De De Pyaar De: One of the most awaited movies of 2019 De De Pyaar De is going to hit the silver screens soon. With a quirky storyline, the movie has sequences that will leave you in splits. Ajay Devgan, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer also has a dialogue that takes a dig on Saifeena's age difference. Well, Saif Ali Khan has something to say about that dialogue!

De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgan starrer rom-com is soon going to hit the silver screen, leaving everyone in splits. With the comedy sequences in the official trailer, the movie has raised the expectations high. Casting the finest actors like Ajay Devgan, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, the films appears quite promising. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan has an impression of handling intense and serious roles but after a few comedy movies, he has very well blended himself into all genres. Coming back with a very different concept this time, the actor has made fans go gaga over it.

Makers first released the official poster of the movie and followed by that was the official trailer. As depicted by the video, the story revolves around Ajay Devgan’s character who falls for a girl, almost half his age, played by Rakul Preet Singh and later, both of them decide to get married and so ask for family consent. That is where all the drama starts!

Meanwhile, watch the official trailer of the movie De De Pyaar De here!

Between all of this, a fun scene is shot where Ajay Devgan talks about this to his close friend, played by Javed Jaffari. In this conversation, Ajay Devgan is seen arguing and justifying the fact that dating a woman half your age is quite normal. Proving it to be a usual thing, Ajay Devgan gives examples of people having done it. In this set of examples, he also mentions Saif and Kareena. Other examples cited by Ajay Devgan are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

Well, who doesn’t know that Bebo married Saif who is 10 years older than her? While Saif is 48 years old, Kareena Kapoor Khan is 38 years old. After all this, fans expected a furious reply from Saif but the Nawab of Pataudi took it with a very light heart. According to a few reports, he just said that its cool man. He added to it that he is rather ecstatic and Ajay Devgn is experimenting with such ‘cool’ roles.

