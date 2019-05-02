De De Pyaar De song Chale Aana: In order to incite the audience, the makers of De De Pyaar De has released the fourth song titled as Chale Aana. The song features Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn in lead roles and reflects that the on-screen couple can't stay without each other. The film is directed by Akiv Ali and is co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

De De Pyaar De song Chale Aana: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet are currently topping the charts as the duo is counted amongst the most adorable couples on-screen. Giving proof of their chemistry, the makers of the film have released the fourth song from the film titled Chale Aana. After creating a buzz on social media with Hauli Hauli beats, the latest song is a little emotional as it features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet taking a break from each other and realising that they both can’t stay without each other. The song is shooted against the backdrop of a foreign country. In the song, Ajay Devgn can be sported dressed in a casual outfit, meanwhile, Rakul Preet is, as usual, sizzling the screens with stunning attires.

It seems that the makers of the film are absolutely correct as they described the song as a beautiful melody that will touch your heart. The song is sung and composed by Armaan Malik. Further, the beautiful lyrics are penned by Kunaal Verma.

In just a few minutes of its release the song has garnered 274k views on YouTube, which proves that despite its emotional side, it is still winning hearts on the Internet with its sweet tone and soft lyrics.

De De Pyaar De is a rom-com film which features Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath in lead roles. The film is one of the most anticipated films as before its release the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. The film narrates the story of a middle-aged man (Ajay Devgn) who is a divorcee and who falls in love with a girl of ’20s (Rakul Preet).

Earlier the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on March 15, 2019, but the release date got postponed to avoid the competition with Ajay Devgn’s last released film Total Dhamaal. The film is now supposed to release on May 17, 2019.

