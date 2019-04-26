De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli: The third single from the film De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet is finally out now! The song Hauli Hauli has been crooned by Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar, penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Garry Sandhu, and the additional lyrics and Rap has been given by Mellow D. Watch other songs from the film Vaddi Sharaban and Tu Mila to Haina inside.

De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli: Ahead of the release, the makers of the movie De De Pyaar De have once again taken the internet by storm with their third single Hauli Hauli starring Rakul Preet, Tabu and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The song has been crooned by Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar, music has been given by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics have been penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Garry Sandhu and the additional lyrics and Rap has been given by Mellow D. The song which released twenty-two minutes back has already crossed 90k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments from fans who are loving the groovy track!

Rakul Preet took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her song Hauli Hauli out now, she captioned the post as The beat of Hauli Hauliis here! Naacho Saare. Talking about the 3-minute seven-second song it opens to Rakul Preet dancing to the beats in a colorful blouse and black shorts. whereas midway during the song Tabu joins in her ethnic ensemble and oh boy! Tabu is a sight to behold in black saree!

Well without any further delay, take a look at the song Hauli Hauli here:

The versatile actor Ajay Devgn who has lately be seen in action movies will be seen in a romcom after a very long time. The movie is a rom-com which focusses around Ajay Devgn falling in love with twenty-year-old Rakul Preet and how Tabu, Ajay Devgn’s ex, and family react to this. The movie is surely going to be one family entertainment which can’t be missed!

Take a look at the trailer of the film De De Pyaar De here:

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Amaal Mallik, Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Garry Sandhu, Vipin Patwa, Manj Musik, and Atul Sharma and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, Kunaal Vermaa, Garry Sandhu, Mellow D, and Shamsher Sandhu. The other two songs of the movie are- Vaddi Sharaban and Tu Mila to Haina.

Watch full songs here:

