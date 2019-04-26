De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli: The makers of the film De De Pyaar De has finally released the third song Hauli Hauli. The song is another peppy track that features lead actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The song is sung by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagch.

De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli: After creating a buzz with the songs and the trailer, the makers of the film De De Pyaar De have released the third song of the film Hauli Hauli. The song is a peppy number and features lead star Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. With catchy lyrics, crazy beats, the song will surely entertain you. The combination of three, not only creates magic but also makes sure to steal the show with their stunning avatars. While Tabu and Rakul Preet’s hot moves set the dance floors on fire, Ajay Devgn looks dashing in the song.

The song is sung by Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar, while the music is composed by Tanishk Bagch. Meanwhile, the rap of the song is sung by Mellow D. Earlier the makers of the film released two songs Vaddi Sharaban and Tu Mila to Haina which impressed the fans to the fullest and now the third song is creating a buzz on the Internet.

While Vaddi Sharaban is a party number, Tu Mila to Haina is a romantic track features Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn. De De Pyaar De also features Alok Nath. Due to the presence of the actor, the film is trapped under various controversies as well. The film is helmed by Akiv Ali, who is making his directorial debut with the film, meanwhile, it is bankrolled by Luv Ranjan. The film will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019.

Reports reveal that Ajay Devgn will also appear in Luv Ranjan’s film which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. After De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, playing the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The film is one of his ambitious projects and is very excited about his film. Not only this, but Ajay Devgn will also appear in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Here are some social media reactions:

Remake will done the trick

thank u #GarrySandhu and @tanishkbagchi For #HauliHauli

Best song till now from album — naman pandit (@namanpndit) April 26, 2019

@Rakulpreet you looks so pretty

and hot in #HauliHauli video.

Your moves looks mesmerizing, 😘

your expressions looks killer. 🔥 You nailed it, set the floor

ablaze with your dance. 💃

Just loved the song #HauliHauli#RakulPreet #DeDePyaarDe pic.twitter.com/eGa025mjGr — Shiv Dutta 💫 (@imshiva17) April 26, 2019

Finally the party

anthem of 2019 is here.✨#HauliHauli out now #DeDePyaarDe

Can't stop my feet, just dance.💃

The trio #Tabu ,@ajaydevgn and @Rakulpreet

totally rocked the dance floor.💥

I just loved voice of @iAmNehaKakkar

Awesome song… 🎤👌 — Akash Garg (@iakashgarg) April 26, 2019

#HauliHauli best song hai dede pyar de ka — Sushant Pachpohe (@PachpoheSushant) April 26, 2019

