De De Pyaar De song Mukhda Vekh Ke: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh’s film De De Pyaar De is making quite a buzz before the film releases next weekend. Revolving around a 50-year-old man who falls in love with a woman half his age, De De Pyaar De is touted as a romantic comedy. To amp up the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released a new song titled Mukhda Vekh Ke.

Sung by Surjit Bindarakhia and penned by Shamsher Sandhu, Mukhda Vekh Ke is a celebratory song that features not just the lead actors but the entire star cast. As Ajay Devgn woos Rakul Preet in the song, actors like Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath and many more can be seen dancing in the backdrop. Just like the previous songs, the chemistry between Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn is impressive. In a special segment, Rakul Preet also manages to garb eyeballs with her sultry dance moves.

Helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Gang under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series, De De Pyaar De is slated to hit the silver screens on May 17. Before Mukhda Vekh Ve, the makers of the film have released songs like Vaddi Sharaban, Tu Mila To Haina, Hauli Hauli and Chale Aana.

After De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, RRR and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Tabu will be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in lead roles. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

