Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet are all set to create a buzz with the second song Tu Mila To Haina of their upcoming film De De Pyaar De. While the first song was among the dancing tracks, the second song is a romantic number featuring the on-screen couple Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet enjoying each other's company.

After a series of action films, Ajay Devgn is all set to create a buzz with his comedy film De De Pyar De. The film features a love triangle between Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles and will narrate the story of a man dating a half his age girl. After setting the Internet on fire with the first song Vaddi Sharaban, the makers of the film released the second song of the film Tu Mila To Haina. While the first song was a party track on a wedding theme, the second song Tu Mila To Haina is a romantic number which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet walking hand in hand and enjoying the life to the fullest.

The song is sung is by Arijit Singh and is currently winning hearts on the Internet. The on-screen couple Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet are looking alluring enjoying each others company, partying, shopping and teasing each other in the song. In an interview, the lead actor Rakul Preet revealed that earlier she was very nervous to share the screen with Ajay Devgn however, after watching the chemistry between the two, it doesn’t seem like the actors are sharing the screens for the first time.

De De Pyaar De is a rom-com film which is directed by Akiv Ali and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film also marks the directorial debut of the director Akiv Ali. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu, the film also features Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Hussain Dalal and Angela Krislinzki in supporting roles.

Earlier the film was to release on March 15, 2019, in order to avoid a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal, the film will now hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019. Talking about the song Tu Mila To Haina, it is written by Kunaal Verma and is music is given by Amaal Mallik.

In an Interview, Rakul Preet revealed that the film narrates the story of people who belong to different age groups tackle life in their own creative way. She further added upon saying that the people who have gone through such situations can very well relate to the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More