De De Pyaar De song Tu Mila To Haina: De De Pyaar De song Tu Mila To Haina featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh released today. The song is garnering positive reviews on social media. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is being applauded for the adorable chemistry between Ajay and Rakul. De De Pyaar De will release on May 17, 2019.

De De Pyaar De song Tu Mila To Haina: De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, is making a buzz with its interesting camaraderie between the lead actors, an interesting plot and comic elements. After releasing a wedding song titled Vaddi Sharaban, the makers of the film have released the second song Tu Mila To Haina that showcases the sizzling chemistry between Ajay and Rakul Preet. From the melodious voice of Arijit Singh, music by Amaal Malik and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, the song has hit all the right notes in this romantic song.

As the song continues to garner views on social media, it is receiving praises on social media for the adorable chemistry between Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn. Praising the song, fans have said that the song busts all the myths that Ajay Devgn cannot do romantic roles on-screen. The song is fresh, romantic and the chemistry between the duo is absolutely adorable, making one watch the song again and again.

Here’s how fans are reacting to De De Pyaar De’s song Tu Mila To Haina:

It's literally one of the best romantic tracks of 2019 and also I've heard in a while!! 😌😍. Can't really get over Yeh toh bilkul Loop wala gaana hai🙈🙈😌😍😍🔥💥💥. Waise I hope you're also taking care of yourself @AmaalMallik? #TuMilaToHaina https://t.co/f8mw6LK6oH pic.twitter.com/cuH6CCPVHt — P O O J A (@pooja_229) April 22, 2019

Kon kehta hai ki Ajay Devgn Romance par romance suit nhi karta

Dekhiye ye song

Unbelievable chemistry between @ajaydevgn and @Rakulpreet

What a voice by Arjit Singh #TuMilaToHaina https://t.co/BkOfeGx4r3 — virat Singham (@gujjusingham) April 22, 2019

#TuMilaToHaina is Finally Out Now😍

And It's such a beautiful song..Amazing Vibe..Loving it nd gonna play it on loop♥️🎧..Sung beautifully by @raiisonai nd great composition by @AmaalMallik nd Lyrics written by @kunaalvermaa77 👌🏽https://t.co/ssvbTEf5DN — Rohit Kumar (@Rohitkr28) April 22, 2019

Refreshingly fresh n energetic @Rakulpreet N Romantically adorable @ajaydevgn just cant take eyes away😆frm their cute chemistry straight frm MillsNBoon love story touches heart going fr repeat watch as musical hit on its way🎶#TuMilaToHaina 😘 https://t.co/FWNrEFQCkb — Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) April 22, 2019

EXTRAORDINARY… THE ONSCREEN JODI OF @ajaydevgn SIR & @Rakulpreet LOOKS SO REFRESHING, THANK YOU SO MUCH @ArmaanMalik22 FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL COMPOSITION AND WHAT A SOULFUL VOICE OF EVERGREEN @raiisonai . #TuMilaToHaina . — Manoj Sharma (@manojksharma2) April 22, 2019

Omg! Its sooo beautiful song😍 loved it😄✌💗 — Nabamita❤ #TuMilaToHaina🎵 (@nabamita_mondal) April 22, 2019

Helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films, T-Series, AA Films and Yash Raj Films, De De Pyaar De is slated for a theatrical release on May 17, 2019. Along with Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Javed Jafferi, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath.

Recently seen in Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in films like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra while Tabu will be seen in the much-anticipated film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More