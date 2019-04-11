De De Pyaar De song Vaddi Sharaban: The first song of De De Pyaar De titled Vaddi Sharaban has released today. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, the song is sure to emerge as the wedding chartbuster of the year. De De Pyaar De will release on May 17.

After creating a buzz with the trailer of the film, the first track of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu’s rom-com film De De Pyaar De has released today. Titled as Vaddi Sharaban, the song is a fun and peppy fun that showcases the chemistry between Ajay and Rakul. As Rakul grooves on the upbeat number in a pink saree, Ajay is seen admiring her in a blue suit. Shot against the backdrop of a wedding, the song will make you groove and is set to emerge as the wedding track of the year.

Vaddi Sharaban has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans, penned by Kumaar while the background score has been given Vipin Patwa. Speaking about the song, Filmmaker Akiv Ali told a news portal that the song is shot from Rakul’s point of view. The song was created to reflect her carefree attitude and the occasion. He added that the song Vaddi Sharaban is his kind of fun song and they had a blast shooting for it.

The trailer of De De Pyaar De was released earlier this week and has already garnered 48 million views. A hit among the fans, De De Pyaar De is making a buzz for its witty storyline and a love triangle between Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu. In the film, Ajay Devgn, who essays the role of a 50-year-old is seen balancing between his love interest Rakul Preet and Tabu.

Along with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. The film will hit the screens on May 17. Post De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Marjawan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria while Tabu will be seen in Bharat.

