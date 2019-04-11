De De Pyaar De song Vaddi Sharaban: Finally, the much-awaited song titled Vaddi Sharaban from the film De De Pyaar De is out and has created a buzz on social media. The song features the fresh couple Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn and is sung by Navraj Hans and Sunidhi Chauhan. The film is directed by Akiv Ali and will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019.

After creating a buzz with the trailer, the makers of Ajay Devgn’s film De De Pyaar De have recently dropped the first song of the film–Vaddi Sharaban. The song raises the excitement and can also be marked among the wedding tracks of the year. Starting from the lavish set-up to the beats and rhythm, the song is surely a treat for the fans. The most entertaining part about the song is the naughty chemistry between the fresh couple Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. In the song, Rakul is looking flamboyant dressed in a pink saree meanwhile Ajay Devgn is looking dapper in a blue suit. After watching the trailer it was well clear that Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn will mark as a beautiful couple on-screen and this got very much proved in the song as well.

The song is sung by Navraj Hans and Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Kumaar. Further, the music of the lovely track is composed by Vipin Patwa. Talking about the insights, the director of the film Akiv Ali quoted in an interview that the song is shot from the lead actor Rakul Preet’s point of view. Basically, the song reflects her carefree attitude and also added up saying that they enjoyed every bit while shooting for the song.

Talking about the trailer, the makers unveiled the trailer last week and till now it has garnered 48 million views on YouTube. The film narrates the story of a miss-matched couple where the man is 50 years old and is dating a 26-year-old girl. While everything goes insane when the man (Ajay Devgn) takes his lady love(Rakul Preet) to meet his parents and his ex-wife. The rom-com is produced by Luv Ranjan and will hit the silver screens on May 17, 2019.

Talking about the social media reactions, fans are in love with Rakul Preet and are praising her desi looks and moves. Not only the actors but the eagerly waiting fans are also appreciating the singer of the song Sunidhi Chauhan and are calling her nightingale. Further, it seems like the fresh couple Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet has spelled their magic as fans are also praising their chemistry in the song. Fans are also insisting South actor Rakul to appear more in Bollywood films.

@Rakulpreet it's time to leave south and bless the crowd of North more

U slay in every frame of de de pyaar de#VaddiSharaban — naman pandit (@namanpandit6) April 11, 2019

😱 Omg here comes the 😍🤘nightingale with the bang @SunidhiChauhan5 #VaddiSharaban

Mennu desi tadke wali daru mil jave

Phir main aaithey thumke maaran UK hil Jaye ❤#SunidhiChauhan you rocked 🤘🙌🙌 Amazingly Sang 👏👏👏❤ Superrrrrrrrrrr se bhi Uperrrrrrrrr 😎😍👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/TrGc4CQHUK — Neeraj Kumar (@nkbhati) April 11, 2019

This video is so so lovely😘😘😘 Ayesha. Dancing in the great steps, flawless and terrific Rakul♥️😘😘 @Rakulpreet Looking so gorgeous and beautiful 💓💖♥️💝 #VaddiSharaban is a perfect song to hit the dance floor of this year#DeDePyaarDe #2019

Forward to it.17th May♥️😘Love😘 pic.twitter.com/6fzEUPOJJ0 — ARGHADEEP🦋💫🦋 (@arghadeepkundu4) April 11, 2019

