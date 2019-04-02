De De Pyaar De trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh were today seen together at the trailer launch of their upcoming flick De De Pyaar De. The trailer has already been dropped on several social media platforms and no other day then Ajay Devgn's birthday was perfect for the release. The film also features Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath in supporting roles.

De De Pyaar De trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh were today seen together at the trailer launch of their upcoming flick De De Pyaar De. The trailer has already been dropped on several social media platforms and no other day then Ajay Devgn’s birthday was perfect for the release. At the trailer launch event, all three actors were present to share details of the film. The actors talked about the concept and background of the movie.

While Ajay was looking dapper in a royal blue suit and black pants, Tabu and Rakul graced the event with thier glamorous avatars. While Tabu was seen donning a black hanging V-necked top with floral skirts while Rakul was seen wearing a yellow pantsuit. All the three looked just impeccable at the launch event.

Apart from the trailer launch, the entire team of the film also celebrated Ajay Devgn’s birthday on stage. Check out the videos here:

It has not been long since the trailer of the film was released and it has already garnered over 1 lakh views on YouTube. The film also features Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath in supporting roles.

The trailer of the film has been widely appreciated so far. The romcom is made to take the viewers on a fun-laden roller coaster ride. Here’s take a look at the trailer of the film:

